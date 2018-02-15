The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally slated for Saturday in Paiko, Niger State, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Vice Chairman of PDP, Zone B, Mallam Adamu Jibrin Ally, said the police turned down the party’s request to organize the rally because the All Progressives Congress (APC) had already applied to hold its Unity Rally the same day in Minna.

According to Jibril, added that police turned down the request in order to prevent break down of law and order if the two parties hold their rallies same day.

“We wrote the police since February 5, asking for permission to hold our party rally on February 17 at Paiko but we only got their reply just this Monday. They told us that APC had already applied for the same date.

“The police told us that they do not have enough personnel to provide security for the two rallies at the same day. They asked us to put on hold our rally till further notice.

“The police also said that even if they have enough personnel for the two rallies, there is the possibility of the two supports crossing each which might result in violence.”