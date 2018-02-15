The Kaduna State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on has issued a query to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i for alleged anti party activities.

A statement on Thursday by the party’s Acting State Chairman, Danladi Wada said the decision was taken after full investigation and consultation with stakeholders and elders of the party.

“His Excellency, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has been queried and we are expecting him to answer the query within 48 hours. Failure to do that, the state working committee will seat down and deliberate.

“We queried Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for his anti party activates and anti human activities.”

Wada also announced the suspension of the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Uba Sani; the Commissioner for Finance, Audu Kwari, and the party’s Acting Secretary, Yahaya Baba-Pate.

He explained that the three allies of the governor were suspended for 18 months.

“The letters would be delivered to these personalities today,’’ the acting APC chairman said.