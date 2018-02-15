Contrary to insinuation that it is against the new Yoruba Language Preservation and Preservation Law, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party is in support of the law but would not want it to be made compulsory for non-natives.

Moshood Salvador, the chairman of PDP in Lagos State, said that as a party that knows the strategic role of language to every nation, it was not averse to any idea that will promote Yoruba Language.

He advised the state government that the implementation of the law should be limited to only native speakers of the language.

According to him, resistance could only come from those who do not wish the Yoruba well, especially when the youths hold the key to the future.

He said, “As the face of the PDP in Lagos State, I wish to state unequivocally that we are supportive of everything that will promote Yoruba language, culture and tradition.

“Yoruba are particularly lucky to have a very rich language and unique culture which have been universally acknowledged.

“This is a language that many people across the world even spend their resources to learn while Yoruba proverbs are also unique in all ramifications.”