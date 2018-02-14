The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said on Wednesday his party would stop killings, poverty and hunger in the country if it wins the 2019 presidential election.

Secondus, who led members of his National Working Committee (NWC), to witness a mega rally to mark the 6th anniversary of Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson’s administration, said the brooms of the All Progressives Party (APC) brought killings and vengeance to the country,

The party chairman spoke at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, where party faithful and thousands of women, youths and elders in outfits with touch of red in the spirits of the Valentine, gathered to celebrate Dickson.

Former governors, former ministers, state chairmen of PDP led by Obong Paul Ekpo of Akwa Ibom State, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly led by their Speaker, Kombowei Benson, National Assembly members and traditional rulers were in attendance to honour Dickson and his Deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd).

Scores of APC stalwarts and their supporters defected to the PDP at the event.

Secondus, who had earlier inaugurated the pavilion, also reaffirmed his doubts over the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election in 2019.

Describing INEC as the parastatal of the APC, Secondus, however, warned that any attempts to manipulate the elections in 2019 would be resisted by the people.

He said: “Starting from Bayelsa today, we are waiting for very prominent stakeholders of our nation to come over to the party that will rescue our nation from this challenge of difficulty, hunger, killings and poverty.

“Our country witnessed the era of brooms from 2015. This broom has brought us evil, vengeance, hunger, poverty, killings in our land. We will continue to receive these brooms and throw them into the ocean. Never again shall our people witnessed killings and poverty.

“We will rebrand, reposition our party and regain the lost ground. Bayelsa has laid the foundation for our teeming supporters. Just two days ago, we were at Abia State and we visited Abia. The governors of PDP are performing.

“They are the good example of nation-building. I believe that all the 11 governors of PDP are the best the country has today. And because they have performed, the entire nation can see that this is the party that can rescue this country.”