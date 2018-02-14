Mr Uche Secondus, the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party is repositioning to clinch power in the 2019 general elections for a better Nigerian.

Secondus said this during a Grand Rally, as part of activities to mark Governor Seriake Dickson’s six years in office in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He warned states’ chapters of the party not to bar any member, who had left the party from returning to help the party reclaim power in 2019 at the national level.

“No state should bar anybody, who has left the party from joining us back because we are repositioning to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is getting stronger everyday, we are rebranding, rebuilding and repositioning to reclaim our position, which was mistakenly given to APC by Nigerians in 2015.

“I am happy that all our eleven governors in their various states are performing excellently, they are the true example of nation builders,” he said.

The chairman also received defectors from APC and commissioned the new boat pavilion built by Dickson for his people.

In his remarks, Dickson expressed his readiness to support the national officials of PDP to ensure that the party succeeds in the forthcoming elections.

Seriake described Bayelsa as one of the foundations of PDP in the country and urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem during the 2019 elections.