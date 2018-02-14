A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has said that something is really wrong with the ruling party.

According to him, the ruling party is going through exactly the same problem the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, suffered prior to the 2015 general elections.

Idahosa, who also served as Special Adviser on Political Matters to former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a national leader of the party, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu, as the Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the APC.

Asked in an interview if he sees Tinubu’s recent assignment as a step in the right direction, the politician noted that all is not well with the leadership of the party.

He said, “I think Tinubu is a very smart person.

“In my last interview, I said I am tired of talking about John Oyegun and his leadership of the party. Look at all these things.

“We have a party and national working committee yet there is no cohesion. Today, they are pursuing (Bukola) Saraki, DSS is fighting EFCC and this is the same presidency.

“These are things the PDP used to do in their heydays which they called ‘a family affair’. Anyone telling you all is well in APC is just deceiving himself and I hope Tinubu will be able to bring everyone together on board.

“In the APC itself we are not putting our house in order. We cannot hold meetings, no conventions, no programmes, everybody is just stuck.”