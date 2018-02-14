The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party has reassured of ample and unhindered accommodation to all individuals, genuine political interests and alignments returning or freshly coming into the party’s fold from other political parties.

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that as the name of the party connoted, “the PDP remains a people oriented party, belonging to all Nigerians”.

Ologbondiyan said: “As such PDP will continue to accommodate and provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliation.

“With our re-engineered mechanism for credible internal democracy, the PDP has now been repositioned.

“It has been repositioned as the epicentre of the new broad-based political engagement, where primary elections, at all levels of aspiration, guarantee level playing field to all members.’’

These according to Ologbondiyan include old, new and returning members, in line with the party’s commitment to engender a healthy democratic culture in the country.

He said: “In that regard, therefore, the PDP, will not in any way or under any guise whatsoever, exclude any Nigerian.

“It will rather unreservedly embrace all who genuinely seek membership of our great party, especially at this critical time in our national life.

“Consequently, our party structure at all levels have been well guided not to engage in any activity that may directly or indirectly tend to exclude any Nigerian that has shown interest in returning or freshly becoming a member of our great family.”

Ologbondiyan commended unwavering dedication of all PDP leaders and members at all levels across the country as PDP now offered platform to millions of well-meaning Nigerians to contest.

He described PDP as important platform in the crucial national aspiration to end the misrule of the All Progressives Congress and return Nigeria once again to the path of national unity and prosperity.