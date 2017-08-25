The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said that he could not abandon a planned event to attend an ‘impromptu’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor was apparently reacting to insinuations that he shunned Friday’s meeting between the president and some governors.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Fayose said he received the invitation to the meeting with the president, while preparation for his traditional installation as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti was in top gear adding that “he could not have abandoned his guests for an impromptu meeting with the president.”

“For those insinuating that I shunned the president’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President.

- Advertisement -

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President,’’ Mr. Fayose said in the tweets.

Apart from meeting with the state governors, Mr. Buhari also met with the leadership of the two major parties, APC and PDP, behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, and the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi.

Other APC members who were at the meeting include the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Tony Momoh, former senate president, Ken Nnamani, amongst others.

Those from the PDP were Ben Obi and other members of the caretaker committee.

Mr. Fayose, a governor from the opposition PDP is a fierce critic of the APC-led federal government.