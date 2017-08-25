The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the forthcoming local government election slated for November 4, this year will be a litmus test for the 2019 general polls in the state, vowing to make Enugu an APC State.

Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, hinted this to newsmen shortly after his arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after his meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, and other stakeholders of the party at Abuja.

Dr Nwonye who was optimistic that his party will capture many local governments in the scheduled Council polls, said they have fixed September 11, 2017 for primaries, adding that their National Chairman, Chief Oyegun has given his unalloyed support to the leadership of the party in the state.

“We were in Abuja to establish the unity of the party in Enugu State as well the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state. We have already notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that we have fixed September 11 for the conduct of ward and local government primaries”, he said.

According to him, “those contesting for the chairmanship and councillorship positions will be required to pay N50, 000 and N10, 000 respectively, women and the disabled would pay half of the fees for the positions.

While restating the preparedness of the party to participate in the forthcoming local government elections and governorship elections in 2019, Nwoye, appealed to those who have interest to contest for the various positions to indicate interest, adding that APC doors were also open for new entrants.

Dr Nwonye who assured that the APC in the state was united, however said the suspension of his Deputy, Comrade Adolphus Udeh, and other members suspended over various offences remained, insisting they do not have a divided house.

He also warned those fuelling the embers of war in the party to desist from doing so, stressing that the Enugu APC is not a subsidiary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is not expected to take from the Ministry but from the Zonal and National leadership of the party.