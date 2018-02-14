Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Tuesday the problem between him and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, was his resistance to external manipulation, the action which he said he won’t succumb to.

He spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the high table dialogue on ethical values and national security held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ganduje, who has been having a running battle with his predecessor, said it was “the attempt by somebody who had left office to decide what happened in the state” that was responsible for the face- off between the duo.

He said: “Well, we conducted local government elections precisely on Saturday 10th February and it was very peaceful. Independent observers were there, the result was a 100 per cent APC.

“The election is free and fair. So you can see that the insecurity was publicized outside Kano. People believe here that there is insecurity but in Kano, there is peace and stability.

“A month ago, we had inter-faith dialogue between the Christians and Muslims and the Ulamas and the clergymen were all there. We had a resolution pertaining to the peace and stability in the state.

“And since I came into office, there has not been any outbreak of instability in the state. Nobody has been killed and nobody has been injured as a result of political activities.

“So you can see that the propaganda outside the state is that there is insecurity in the state, practically we have been showing that it is false.”

On his relationship with Kwankwaso, he added: “Well, as you know we were very good friends. In fact my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso politics cannot be complete without me.

“But somewhere somehow things went wrong. But we believe in politics, you will get to a point you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside, you know that one is very very difficult to happen if you look at the psychology of leaders.”