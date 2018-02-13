Mr Bekinbo Dagogo-Jack, a Senior Special Assistant on Power to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday said the former governor of Rivers, Chibuike Amaechi, had a clear vision for the development of the state.

Dagogo-Jack told NAN in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that Amaechi’s policies on the development of the state could not be faulted.

“When in 2007 Amaechi came on board, there was a clear momentum, energy, commitment and vision for development of infrastructure, security, education, agriculture and health.

“If you reflect back, you can’t fault him the way he was marshalling his development policies in these five sectors,’’ he said.

According to Dagogo-Jack, since the inception of the Gov. Nyesom Wike administration in Rivers, there had been a loss of momentum.

“Every government, no matter who elected it, is a servant of the people; so when it comes in, it should look for people to help it no matter the ethnic group or political divide.

“So, if Wike had taken the right people, Rivers won’t be where we are today,’’ Dagogo-Jack said.

Dagogo-Jack, who was the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Power Reform, said government must search for the right personnel to implement its policies if they must work.