Alhaji Aminu Kusada, Katsina State Coordinator, Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG), has offered to volunteer his time, energy and resources to work toward ensuring victory for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 elections.

Kusada spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that he resolved to support and work for Atiku after careful observation that Atiku was the best aspirant among all the people that indicated interest to contest presidential election in 2019.

He said that Atiku was a seasoned politician that had recognition nationally and internationally, adding that the former vice president could challenge and defeat any candidate in 2019 elections.

Kusada said that the return of Atiku back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a blessing in disguise to all well-meaning Nigerians.

The coordinator said that, already, many members of PDP were looking forward to having somebody like Atiku who could revive the party so that it could regain its lost glory.

According to him, Atiku stands a better chance to clinch the PDP ticket and eventually win the presidential election than anybody in the party because of his pedigree and experience.

”Even when I was in All Progressives Congress (APC), I support and work for Atiku during the primary election because I know he has something to offer Nigerians.

”And now that we have moved to PDP again, I will volunteer my time, resources and energy to work for him so that he will use his rich experience to turn the fortune of our country,” Kusada said.

He advised leaders of the PDP to provide level playing ground for all aspirants in the party to ensure justice and fairness.

Kusada said that he joined PDP because of his conviction of that the party was the only serious platform for true progressive elements in the country.

Kusada, who is aspiring for Katsina State Assembly, advised all Nigerians who had not registered to, as a matter of urgency, register and get their PCV before the 2019 elections.