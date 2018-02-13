Chief Uche Secondus, National chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government not to destabilise the socio-economic activities of the country with their perceived anti-people policies.

Speaking at the Abia State PDP Secretariat in Umuahia during his one-day visit to the state, Monday, the PDP National Chairman said APC must be held responsible for the present insecurity of lives of Nigerians across the across the country.

“APC must be held responsible for the killings across the country; no fuel, no food, herdsmen have been given licences to kill by the APC government so we are on the rescue mission. The APC government should stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. Nigerians are tired of falsehood.

“So the PDP members should brace up, so the APC government should stop this killing, this APC government wants to break up the nation, PDP is the alternative. The will of the people must prevail, the APC must not rig 2019 election,” he stated.

Secondus who said he was in the state to appraise the developmental stride of the PDP led government in the State “We came to see how the leadership of the governor has impacted on the people, from the smiles on their faces I believe that the governor is doing well.

“All the PDP governors are intact with the Party, there is no truth about them leaving the Party, it is all rumors,” he revealed.

He disclosed that already the party has commenced talks with major stakeholders of the party that defected to APC to reconsider coming back to PDP fold.

He warned INEC against rigging the 2019 election while urging them to conduct a credible election.

He said, “Nigerians will resist if they rig the election, it is not a threat, but the truth, best gift President Buhari should give to Nigerians is to conduct credible election. We are gradually working to rescue the country for the good of the country. The youths must be prepared to take the destiny of the country in their hands.

Speaking also Governor Ikpeazu commended the administrative style of the National Chairman of the PDP and assured him of the support of the party.

“What Uche Secondus has done within a short time has profound impact on the lives of members of the PDP members and Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, the state PDP Chairman, assured the national chairman that the PDP would win in the state both in the presidential and governorship elections in 2019.