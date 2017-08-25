The national chairman of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Dr Ralphs Nwosu has said that his party is not perturbed by the mobilisation by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, the people were yet to forgive the APC for the marginalisation of the people of Igboland by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwosu who spoke Friday while addressing members of the party during its primary election said no right thinking indigene of Anambra or the south east would vote APC, as the party had shown clearly that it does not have the interest of the people of the zone at heart.

He said, “Which APC are they talking about, is it the one where the president made over 100 appointments and did not think it right to include even one Igbo man?

“Igbo people are yet to forgive them for that, and we in ADC are not losing any sleep over their participation in the governorship election in Anambra.”

- Advertisement -

Nwosu said his party was out to make things right in Anambra after several years of neglect by successive governments.

He insisted that ADC would be the party to beat in the election as it had mapped out strategy to ensure that that it comes out victorious.

Meanwhile, the party has through voice vote elected Dr Barr Paul Obianaso as its candidate for the November 18 governorship election in the state.

Obianaso was elected in a peaceful voice vote cast by three delegates of the party from all the 326 political wards of the state. Four other aspirants had earlier stepped down for him.

Addressing members of the party, Obianaso assured that he was ready to work conscientiously to ensure that poverty was stamped out of the country.

He said, “We have a duty to secure Anambra, and the security and welfare of the people will be my priority, and if you give me your support, I will let you know that your trust in me is not wasted.”