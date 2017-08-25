Sen. Stella Oduah, an aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, has threatened withdrawal from the race, alleging irregularities in Peoples Democratic Party’s build-up to the primary election.

Oduah made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

She said that the Ward congress of the party held on Wednesday to elect three delegates per ward was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.

According to her, as if the case of the hijacking was not enough, the ultimate result of the ward congress which was submitted by the Secretary of the panel was switched for a doctored result.

“The exercise violated all known principles of democratic practice. Several complaints have continued to trail the exercise as most party faithful are disgruntled and agitated,’’ Oduah said.

She disclosed that she had petitioned the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, over the matter, and threatened to withdraw from the primary if the party failed to address the problem.

“Based on the above, I wrote to notify the chairman of my protest and intention to withdraw from the 2017 gubernatorial primaries in Anambra if the party fails to address the issues presented.

“This is because the approach employed for the party primary is not aimed at winning the election.

“The implication of this is to subject loyal party faithful to stressful and rancorous primary to weaken and sap the strength of candidate that will emerge from the exercise.

“It should be recalled that this has been the reason our party has been losing gubernatorial elections in Anambra,’’ she said.

The lawmaker claimed that only her and few other members of the party in the state remained faithful during the turbulence in the party that led to litigations at the national level.