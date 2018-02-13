Leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its returning members that there is adequate room for them in the party.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday, the assurance was given by the National Working Committee (NWC), which reassured of ”ample and unhindered accommodation to all individuals, genuine political interests and alignments returning or freshly coming into the party’s fold from other political parties.”

The statement said “as the name of our great party connotes, the PDP remains a people-oriented party, belonging to all Nigerians and as such will continue to accommodate and provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliation.”

It added: “With our re-engineered mechanism for credible internal democracy, the PDP has now been repositioned as the epicentre of the new broad-based political engagement, where primary elections, at all levels of aspiration, guarantee level playing field to all members, old, new and returning alike, in line with our commitment to engendering a healthy democratic culture in our dear nation.

“In that regard, therefore, the PDP, will not in any way or under any guise whatsoever, exclude any Nigerian, but unreservedly embrace all who genuinely seek membership of our great party, especially at this critical time in our national life.

“Consequently, our party structure at all levels have been well guided not to engage in any activity that may directly or indirectly tend to exclude any Nigerian that has shown interest in returning or freshly becoming a member of our great family.”

The PDP, therefore, commended the unwavering dedication of all its leaders and members at all levels across the country as an according to the staying, it offered its platform to millions of well-meaning Nigerians “in this crucial national aspiration to end the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return our nation once again to the path of national unity and prosperity under the PDP.”