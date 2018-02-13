The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter if the Peoples Democratic Party over who flies the party’s banner in the 2018 gubernatorial election is yet to abate, as some party members have accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of persecuting them over their political inclination.

The party chieftains said they were still being sidelined by the State Working Committee in the running of the party, in spite of the order by the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus and the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee and Bayelsa State governor, Chief Seriake Dickson, that they should be reabsorbed unconditionally.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, former secretary of the PDP in Ijero Local Government, Hon. Olurotimi Akande, alleged that 50 members of the party in the council were suspended under the guise of anti-party activities.

He said the latest alleged victimization was the fall out of their support for a PDP governorship aspirant, Otunba Olusegun Adewale, aka ”Aeroland”, against Fayose’s preferred candidate and Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola.

Adewale had joined the governorship race, in a battle that has pitched Fayose against former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Oujimi, Amb Dare Bejide and former commissioner for Justice, Barr. Owoseeni Ajayi.

Akande said, “Throughout that time, I was not called to any elders’ meeting in Ijero Local Government as guaranteed by the party’s constitution.

“They were treating us as outcasts despite that the NWC and the Board of Trustees had directed that we should treated well.

“Internal crisis in a political party ends when the party or court resolves such issue. Members always fall in line; it is like when the candidate of a party emerges, others will queue behind him but the contrary was happening here in Ekiti PDP.”

He added that it is a matter of choice to support any candidate vying for elective office, saying that “Chief Adewale is our leader and we are backing him for the governorship fully, but we will work for whoever wins the primary, even if it is Prof Olusola, we will display that loyalty.”