The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday said as a leader, he could not be ruling a state and allow himself to be controlled from outside.

The governor was explaining the sour relationship between him and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, while answering questions from State House correspondents after attending a programme at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the same way his political history could not be complete without mentioning Kwankwaso, the former governor’s history too could not be deemed complete without his own name being mention.

He said, “As you know, we were very good friends. In fact, my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso’s politics cannot be complete without me.

“But somewhere, somehow, things went wrong.

“We believe in politics that you will get to a point that you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside.

“You know that one is very very difficult to happen if you look at the psychology of leaders.”

Ganduje also denied media reports of underage voting during the last local government election in his state.

He said the pictures being circulated to depict underage voters were pictures taken during a school’s assembly.

“That was propaganda. You can ask the national observers who went there. They held a press conference.

“All those pictures were children from a school assembly. It is not true, it is part of the propaganda.

“Let them go back to the states and ask the people if they truly queued up and voted in the election.

“So, we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood.

“Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election, I think that is important, rather than relying on the social media where things are crafted, and take pictures that were prearranged.

“We don’t rely on that,” he said.