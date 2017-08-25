The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, on Friday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that the opposition party would never wish the President ill.

While congratulating Buhari on his recovery, the PDP chief prayed God to give him greater strength to shoulder the responsibilities of his office for the betterment of our country.

Makarfi said this at a meeting Buhari held with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and PDP at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “It is on record, Mr. President, that while you were away, being the major opposition party in the country did not stop us from praying for your quick recovery and return to Nigeria. This is because we honestly believe that the President of our country, whatever party flag he or she flies, is our president; and his or her health is substantially linked with the nation’s health in so many ways.

“So, a prayer for your health, Mr President, we believe is a prayer for the good health of our country. This was why at several fora, we did, and enjoined others, irrespective of party affiliation, to pray for your quick recovery. It is a thing of joy, that Allah has answered our prayers

“In any case, this PDP firmly believes that opposition is no madness; it will therefore never wish ill of anybody, let alone the person saddled with the responsibility of leading our country.

“Mr President, you will agree with me that the PDP has more than a fair knowledge and experience of the weight of that responsibility.”