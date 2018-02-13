Some youths under the guise of Face of Change, on Monday, protested the rumoured plan by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his aides to decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The youths, who are also members of the PDP in Kwara State, carry placards reading: ‘No to Bukola Saraki and cronies in the PDP,’ ‘PDP exco, shine your eyes,’ and ‘PDP gov ticket is not for sale.’

Recall that Saraki served as Governor of Kwara state from 2003 to 2011 under the platform of the PDP, but decamped to the APC in 2014.

Meanwhile, the state Coordinator, Face of Change, Alhaja Kubrat Abdullateef, however, said in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, that the protesters were only expressing their personal views, adding that they were not part of the conference.

She said, “What we are trying to do is that we do not want a repeat of what had happened in the past when Bukola Saraki planted his cronies in our party and we had a very rancorous primary. We are guarding against that and we do not want a repeat of that. Those who are carrying placards, that is their personal opinion.”