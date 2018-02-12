President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to be wary of some power drunk politicians in and within his administration who assiduously to bring him down by all means.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a Yola-based human right activist, Alhaji Suleiman Baba Jada, made the call in an interview with selected journalists in Yola on Monday.

Alhaji Jada observed that President Muhammadu Buhari most be more aggressive especially in handling national issues, saying “the existence of pretenders and columnists are contributing unpredictably in creating confusion and division in the country’s political arena.”

Jada commended Buhari’s administration for ongoing road network projects and for removing the country out of economic recession, said the administration meant well for Nigerians.

Commenting on the letters written by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, the Human Rights Activist described the letters as calculated attempts to destabilise the present administration.

He opined: “The two former leaders (IBB and Obasanjo) were the principal agents of the present predicament bedevilling us as a country accusing them of institutionalising corruption and nepotism in Governance for their selfish interest.”

“President Buhari should not be discouraged with the blackmail of those two leaders (IBB and Obasanjo), which they exhibited in their separate letters to him because they introduced and institutionalised corruption with Nepotism in our Governments.”

According to him, “these letters are purposely for their selfish interests which all meaning Nigerians must reject in the best interest of our country while Buhari should focus in providing dividends of democracy to us,” Jada advised.

Also speaking on the alleged cabal surrounding and frustrating President Buhari, Alhaji Jada insisted that the President has to look inwards with a view to sending them packing from Presidency so that their clandestine activities can be addressed squarely.

“Buhari must dislodge this so called cabal surrounding him in Aso Rock because there is serious damage to the administration, which many Nigerians struggle to form out of love and trust to him.”

Jada, who doubles as Ubandoma Jada, said even the appointment of Boss Mustapha as a replacement of Babachir David Lawan as SGF was mistaken in nature, explaining that there are many good hands from different tribes that should have been better.

“For fairness and justice, the appointment of Boss Mustapha as SGF need to be revisited because they are from the same tribe with the former SGF Babachir while there are better and good Christians from different tribes in Adamawa,” Jada insisted.