The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of two of his close relations, Hajiya Halima Dauda and Hajiya Aisha Alhaji Mamman.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was saddened by the sad loss, and said its prayers and thoughts have since been with the first family.

“The loss of a loved one at any point is always a painful experience and the PDP shares in this pain.

“We join millions of other Nigerians in lifting President Buhari and his family in supplications, fervently praying the Almighty God in His mercies console them and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“In the same vein the PDP prays to God to grant eternal repose to the souls of the faithful departed,” PDP further prayed.