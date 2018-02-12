A former Finance Minister and also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), would provide a much better change positively for the nation if given a chance to lead.

Chief Falae, who is the national leader of the SDP, said that the party embodied the social re-engineering and massive development agenda of its late Presidential flagbearer, Chief Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) who won the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election. He promised that the party would pursue the ideals to the letter.

Falae spoke, on Sunday, at the party’s state secretariat at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, through the party’ s state chairman and South West zonal chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, Dele Ekunola.

He was addressing party faithful during the declaration of intention for governorship by one of the party’s chieftains, Joseph Olugbenga Ayenimo, a doctor of Applied Chemistry and Australian based Ekiti indigene.

Fakae said: “SDP is a party with very long and sustained history of welfarism and respect for the rule of lawn the party , being an offshoot of the political family of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and one under which the late Chief Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola contested and won the annulled June 12 , 1993 Presidentially election, is no doubt the best alternative for food governance in our state.

“Abiola may be dead but his philosophy, ideals remain which becomes the manifestoes of the SDP. Destiny can only be delayed but cannot be denied. ”

Urging party members to support his gubernatorial ambition, Ayenimo echoed what his party’s helmsman said: “My desire to fly the SDP in the governorship election is as a result of my conviction that the party is the only platform that can sustain the development and progress of our dear state, Ekiti.

“I am committed to the four cardinal programmes of the SDP, that is, Electricity, for all, jobs for all, Food for all, and Zero tolerance for corruption. I am here to offer myself to the service of Ekiti State and it’s people to provide political, economic and social developments and stability, through exemplary leadership, good governance, transparency and responsive governance.

I am going to pursue these ideals of MKO vigorously if given the mandate to lead the state,” he said.

Taking a critical swipe at the ruling party in the state, Ayenimo said: ” This is our time, we can’t just be looking and allow some people to continue to mortgage our future. Our leaders have failed provide leadership that could recognize the masses. Some of us went abroad to struggle because things have been bad in Nigeria. This is our time when we will liberate ourselves from the palpable poverty in our land.

“Though incumbent governor Fayose has done well in Ekiti but we want to do better. APC change has not done Nigeria any good. We have become more retrogressive and backward under APC government.

“Leaders of APC are pretenders and deceivers based on their response to Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari. They were happy when Baba wrote to former Goodluck Jonathan but now they are unhappy that the same OBJ has written to Buhari condemning his poor performance,” Ayenimo said.