A group under the auspices of Leadership Support Initiative has thrown its weight and support behind Senator Andy Uba as the best candidate for the Anambra Government House.

Coordinator of the organization, Mrs. Tina Okoi said while briefing newsmen in Lafia, that at the moment, Senator Uba remains the only visionary and energetic leader with the track record needed to run the state.

According to Mrs. Okoi, Uba who made a remarkable impact within the short period he served as Governor of the state has the needed wealth of experience in both the public and the private sectors to again lead the state.

- Advertisement -

She said as a senator, he has the required exposure and linkages to manage the current economic situation and take the state to the next level. adding that the former governor, having the concern and interest to contribute again to the betterment of the state was the greatest and the most pragmatic decision all the people of the state should appreciate.

The coordinator maintained that Andy Uba’s choice will add value to the effort by other well-meaning people of the state aimed at transforming the area stressing further that the lawmaker’s political landmark will no doubt place the state once more in another political road map.

“We are endeared to support senator Uba because we became so much interested in his person when we took a critical appraisal of his activities as the Governor and senator. We decided to support his ideas, we find pleasure in joining well wishers in the state to make the project a reality and realistic” the group said.