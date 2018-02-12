The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the death of a former senator, John Shagaya.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Mr. Dogara described Mr. Shagaya, a retired army general, as a fine gentleman, reputable elder statesman, distinguished lawmaker and accomplished military officer.

The speaker who described Mr. Shagaya’s death as a big loss to Nigeria said that his generation fought to keep Nigeria together.

“We will continue to remember his sacrifices as a military officer who fought in the civil war to keep Nigeria one.

“We console with his the Shagaya family, people and government of Plateau state over this irreparable loss”.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR