The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the death of a former senator, John Shagaya.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Mr. Dogara described Mr. Shagaya, a retired army general, as a fine gentleman, reputable elder statesman, distinguished lawmaker and accomplished military officer.

The speaker who described Mr. Shagaya’s death as a big loss to Nigeria said that his generation fought to keep Nigeria together.

“We will continue to remember his sacrifices as a military officer who fought in the civil war to keep Nigeria one.

“We console with his the Shagaya family, people and government of Plateau state over this irreparable loss”.