Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, confessed that he did everything to stop Senator Magnus Abe from winning his senatorial election, noting that Abe’s victory was from God.

Governor Wike congratulated All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and the lawmakers elected on the party’s platform for their victory in the re-run elections.

Wike also charged Rivers politicians to have the interest of the state at heart and stop playing politics, as the people of the state expect governance and development.

Speaking in Port Harcourt at the victory thanksgiving of Senator Abe (Rivers South-East) and other APC lawmakers from the state, the governor revealed that just as the opposition party in the state vowed that he (Wike) would not win the governorship seat, he also worked hard to ensure that Abe never succeeded.

His words: “It is only God that gives power. When I wanted to become governor, they worked hard to ensure that I did not win. That was why when I become governor, I did everything possible to stop Abe from becoming a senator.

“I showed Abe pepper. But he succeeded; that is how God wants it. I congratulate all the APC lawmakers for the victory. Abe carry go. Thank God despite all I did, you still won.

“I advise that you put the state first. The interest of the state should be paramount. Let us leave politics and face development. Let us stop wrestling. When the time to wrestle comes we will wrestle.”

He urged the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to prevail on the Federal Government to carry out maintenance work on the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Meanwhile, Abe, in his speech, thanked the people of the state for their votes, promising that the APC lawmakers will give effective representation.