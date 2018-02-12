Efforts at reconciling warring factions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has been committed into the hands of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as an effort that won’t yield any fruit because it is coming a little too late.

Timi Frank, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said on Sunday that though, Tinubu is actually the right man to undertake any reconciliation in the party, but that time is against such reconciliation and that Tinubu under the circumstances can’t perform any magic.

He noted in a statement issued on Sunday that the refusal of the party leadership to listen to his cry all these while over the division within the party has now robbed the ruling party of the opportunity to settle its internal wranglings amicably which has led to the exit of some powerful individuals like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Expressing pessimism about the exercise turning out any positive result, he said “Asiwaju Tinubu cannot do magic because it’s already late.

“If they had listened to me much earlier, when I was the only voice in the wilderness and appoint someone like this same Tinubu a year ago, may be the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar wouldn’t have left the ruling party.

“There is no doubt that Jagaban is the right person to do this job of reconciliation. But unfortunately, the former Lagos State governor can not do magic because it’s already late and nothing will come out of it. Although some people might not like this truth, but I will continue to say it.

“It is a glaring thing that all what Tinubu is expected to repair now were caused by the National Chairman Chief John Oyegun’s indecision, which I loudly spoke about.