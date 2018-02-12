All Progressives Congress (APC), Badagry division, on Sunday threw its weight behind the re-election bid of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office.

The division is made up of four local government areas namely: Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo -Odofin, Ojo, Badagry and six local council development areas – Iba, Oriade, Ifelodun, Oto-Awori, Badagry West, and Olorunda.

Mr. Rabiu Oluwa, chairman of the division made the declaration in what he described as an unprecedented all inclusive governance that had scaled up infrastructure development.

Oluwa said that Ambode was adopted as its sole candidate because of his achievements in the past three years.

He said that the governor’s total dedication to duty coupled with the enormous developmental projects and his desire to make the state a better place to live, had automatically earned him a second term in office.

“Governor Ambode’s unimaginable performance and commendable zeal for developmental projects have been visible in every nook and crannies of the state, especially in Badagry division.”