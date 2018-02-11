The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received and deployed 30 additional Direct Data Capturing (DDC) machines to boost the ongoing continuous voters’ registration in Lagos State.

INEC’s spokesman in the state, Femi Akinbiyi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

“We have received additional 30DDC machines to boost the registration of eligible voters in the state.

“The machines have been properly deployed to continuous registration centres across the state based on the need of each local government area.

“Operations at our continuos registration centres will get a boost as many more people will be captured with this development.

“These facilities are in response to the cry of the people for more machines to enhance the registration of voters ahead of 2019 elections.

“INEC, being a responsible and listening commission, will continue to do everything possible to ensure every eligible Nigerian get registered,” the INEC’s spokesman said.

Akinbiyi, who assured eligible voters of INEC’s commitment and dedication to deliver on its mandate, said the exercise also takes care of inter-state and intra-state transfers of voter’s register.

According to him, those who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), either lost or defaced, can also approach the centres.

NAN reports that INEC started the nationwide continuous voters’ registration on April 27, 2017 to capture those who attained 18 years of age and others who did not register or those seeking replacement, transfer and others.

The exercise in Lagos State was limited to INEC offices in the 20 local governments before the commission created additional 25 centres on July 3, 2017 in response to the request of stakeholders for decentralisation.