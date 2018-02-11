Prince (Dr.) Olusegun Ologbese, President, Association of Good Leadership Advocates Peace Development, Lagos, has applauded that the appointment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, by President Muhammadu Buhari, to restore peace in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a welcome development.

Ologbese, who is also the Life Patron of Ondo/Ekiti chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), stated that it was believed that God in its infinity mercy allowed Buhari to listen to the voice of the party faithful, since there was a big gap created by enemies of the president within and outside the party.

He said that some party faithful were of the view that the problems facing the Buhari’s administration were caused by Tinubu and when we saw this evil mechanism to divide Buhari and Tinubu in order to bring the APC administration down, we did not hide it from Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Media Aide.

“We pleaded with Adesina to use all the powers at his disposal to ensure that wicked people did not succeed in dividing Buhari and Tinubu, since it will have consequences on the president and his party, Ologbese said.

Ologbese said, “My humble self and our association knew Buhari when he was in the military and are also convinced that the president has the experience, integrity, wisdom and credibility to rule Nigeria without fear or favour but when his enemies discovered the secrets of his power, they disconnected him from his support base and from those who aided him to become the president.

“We thank God for his mercy to personally enter into Buhari’s heart to allow Tinubu to do the rescuing mission, because the enemies have already handed over the instrument of destruction to the APC and thereby bringing disharmony into Buhari’s administration,” he stated.

Ologbese advised Nigerians to be patient, put 2019 behind them and join Buhari to actualise his aims and objectives of making Nigeria great again.