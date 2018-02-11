The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has cautioned the residents of the state against casting their votes to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the state.

The party in a statement issued by Barrister Kunle Oyatomi, its Director of its Publicity, Research and Strategy, said that if the people of the state vote for APC in the next governorship election, they would be voting for continuity, but if they vote for the PDP, they would have signed the death warrant of Osun because the party had said openly that it would destroy everything done by the APC under Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s leadership.

It however directed all its newly elected councilors who were sworn in at the local government level to pick up the responsibility to provide leadership and impress it on the people of their localities that wisdom demands that at this point in the state PDP is not an alternative to APC, and that if the state must continue to develop, then the only viable choice is APC.

The party also alerted its members, supporters and friends including every concerned citizen of the state that the epic battle for the soul and future of the state had just started.

“This critical first stage of that struggle has been concluded with a comprehensive victory for the APC in the last local government election and the swearing in of councillors last week.

“That is a positive sign but not without a battle for the ultimate victory, come September 2018. The prime adversary of the APC and the people of Osun, who are massed up in the opposition led by the PDP, are also preparing for a battle royale to upturn whatever progress has been made in the state since 2010.

“They will attempt a violent performance worse than in 2014; they will come with the vengeance of hungry, angry and wounded lions to destroy and devour, but they will be contained,” the APC assured.

The APC warned that what was involved in the governorship election this September was life threatening for the soul and the future of Osun.

“The people will be called upon to determine whether the state should continue with the progress made so far under the leadership of the APC government, or the vultures who mismanaged the state between 2003 and 2010 should again be handed a blank cheque to return the state to the era of the locust under a reckless PDP government,” the APC stated.