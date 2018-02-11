The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, has declared his intention to contest for the Kano South senatorial seat.

Kawu, who has served three terms as a member of the House of Representatives, ranking as a principal officer for eight years, declared his intention for the seat at a well-attended event in Sumaila.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Kawu said his experience of 12 years in the House and two term as a member of the body of principal officers, as well as his current responsibility as a presidential liaison officer give him an edge over others.

At the event, attended by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, Kawu said he has all it takes to represent the zone.

“Being a founding member of APC, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Kano and member of the 2015 Presidential Campaign Council of APC is an added advantage,” he said.

Asked if he has the mental capacity and physical fitness to be in the Senate, Kawu said he would be marking his 50th birthday in March, saying he is prepared to represent the largest senatorial district in Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that after we formed the ruling party, APC, on the principle of change and radical revolution, some elements hijacked the process and made it difficult to achieve the set objectives.

“Despite all the difficulties and challenges, we will do our best to uphold the manifesto of our great party, APC. If elected into the Senate, I will join hands with progressive minded Nigerians in order to move this country forward,” he said.

Kawu also used the occasion to distribute poverty elevation materials to the party supporters, which were provided by some of the members of the House of Reps, Kano State House of assembly and well-wishers.

Present at the declaration were many party leaders including some members of the House of Reps, state assembly members, commissioner of health and other APC leaders.

Senator Kabiru Gaya, a former of deputy governor of the state currently represents Kano South Senatorial District in the red chambers, but recently suffered a backlash from some constituents who accused him of poor representation, causing them to set his house ablaze.