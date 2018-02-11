The minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved more than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did in 16 years.

In an interview with Vanguard, Shittu said the achievements and performance of Buhari have been misrepresented by the opposition party.

He said the party pities those who do not acknowledge its achievements.

Shittu, who is the chairman of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group, had shared caps with the inscription: ‘Continuity ’19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo’ at the January 24 weekly federal executive council meeting.

The minister explained that the action was part of the preparation for the campaign because Buhari “must possibly contest in 2019”.

He told Vanguard: “What we did was to open the South-West Zone …What we did with the caps was to say this man must possibly contest in 2019. We must start preparing for the campaign.

“One of the things we would need are face caps for the campaign and we need samples of the campaign materials for potential supporters and the samples were what we brought to the meeting. It is to prepare for the future.

“Again we tried to use that occasion to publicise some of the achievements of Mr. President. Over the last one or two years, a number of PDP apologists have continued to engage in misrepresentations and falsehood against the government, especially in the area of performance and achievements.

“And we thought it was fit for us to itemize the achievements of the government, which is what we said and we continue to say it that what the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has done in two years, the PDP governments did not achieve in 16 years.

“We only pity people who do not see what we have done.

“If you look at the last election for example, he (President Buhari) did not have access to all the monies that the sitting President had at that time and, yet, he emerged victorious.

“That should convince anybody that his emergence is an act of God to take Nigeria to where it should be.”