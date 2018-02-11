Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday commended electorate for their peaceful conduct during the local government elections in Kano state.

He gave the commendation shortly after casting his vote his ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje, who voted at 12:18 p.m., told newsmen and his supporters that “I have voted and my vote is equivalent to that of anyone in the society’’.

According to him, whoever becomes the loser to accept the result in good faith. An election should not be a do or die affair.

The governor also commended the electorate ‎for conducting themselves peacefully in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that polling officials and materials got to the ward at 10:30 a.m., and accreditation and voting started some hours later.

NAN reports that the turnout in the governor’s ward was impressive while accreditation of voters and voting were peaceful.

NAN reports that voting also commenced in Roba, Barguma, Jemomi and Damfamin-Tofa Area of Ganduje ward and the turnout of the electorate were also impressive.

NAN reports that the late arrival of officials and materials contributed to the poor turnout of voters in Ungogo and ‎Bichi local governments.