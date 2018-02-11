The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has lamented the crisis in All Progressives Congress, APC, that has sharply divided the supporters of Senator Magnus Abe and the Transport Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, and former Governor of Rivers State.

Saraki made the observation while Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of elected APC National and State Assembly members in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Abe had observed that he sent a letter of invitation to Amaechi but could not attend because he had engagement somewhere else.

Amaechi was in a political rally in Bori in Khana Local government in Ogoniland .(Senator Abe is an Ogoni) organised by a pro-APC group known as Free Rivers Movement.

At the rally, Amaechi condemned Wike for destroying Banana farm in Tai local Government in Ogoniland, which said was supposed to be providing huge employment fo Ogoni people because what he termed “Amaechiphobia” for Governor Wike.

However, Abe in his remark at thanksgiving service said he owed no apologies to anybody for extending invitation to Governor Wike to attend the thanksgiving service that witnessed the presence of the gathering of important personalities.

Abe said when the time for politics comes it will be played but not in all important solemn occasion like thanksgiving service for victory in a keenly contested election.

Those present include Governor Wike, representative of Aisha Buhari, wife President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Rivers APC Chairman, Dr Davies Ikanya,

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, former Governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva, who chaired the reception; Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan; 2015 presidential aspirant of the APC, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso; and a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, among other eminent personalities,

The guests spoke eloquently about Senator Abe as a humble politician and a political asset to Rivers state.

Governor Wike in remarks said all political office holders in state should ensure the rapid development of the state.

He said this is the time to cooperate as leaders of Rivers State and build the state state for the benefit of her people.

The governor said: “The State should be the first to be considered at all times. The interest of the state is paramount. When we come together, all we should preach is how Rivers State should be the number one state in the country.”

According to the governor, when the time for election comes, politicians can jostle for positions. He explained that the APC members emerged victorious because God ordained their victories.

In his address, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, urged the APC in Rivers State to reconcile, pointing out that they would have challenges if their internal conflict persists.

He said that the party ought to have one programme on Saturday, but the two programmes at different locations revealed that something was wrong.

He said: “Without peace and reconciliation, victory will not be easy. There should be only one APC in Rivers State. What is happening is wrong. Let us have unity and let us work together.”

Senator Representing Rivers South-East, Senator Magnus Abe said as Rivers people, there is a common destiny and heritage.

He said that the people reserve the right to determine who their leaders would be, stressing that the state must come first.

He said: “Now is the time to put the interest of the state ahead of anything else. We must work together, so that the people can benefit from the politics we play “.