Some leaders of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose is yet to forgive them over their fraternity with Ali Modu Sheriff during the recent leadership crisis.

They claimed that the governor is yet to lift the suspension placed on them by the State Working Committee in the wake of the crisis.

The party leaders, who were majorly from Ijero Local Government, said they had been on suspension since March 23, 2016 for supporting the deligitimised National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff against the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Fayose’s favourite.

They said they were still being sidelined by the State Working Committee in the running of the party in spite of the order by the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus and the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee and Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Seriake Dickson that Sheriff’s faction should be reabsorbed unconditionally.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, former PDP Local Government Secretary in Ijero , Hon. Olurotimi Akande, alleged that 50 members were suspended in the council under the guise of anti-party activity.

He said the latest alleged victimization was caused by their support for a PDP governorship aspirant, Otunba Olusegun Adewale, against Fayose’s preferred candidate and deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Adewale has joined the governorship race, the battle that has pitted Fayose against the former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, Senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, Amb. Dare Bejide and former Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Owoseeni Ajayi.