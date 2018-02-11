The Coalition of Niger Delta Intellectuals in the Diaspora and Niger Delta League of Patriots has called on youths in the region to turn out massively for the ongoing voter registration.

It made the call in Abuja, following the launching of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), which witnessed the appointment of Selky Kile Torughedi as the party’s national youth leader and member of the Board of Trustees.

A statement by the president, Emomotimi Ziprebo, and secretary, Elliot Yibakeni Yibalua, reads: “We are urging all youths across the country to go and register and get their cards ready. It is time to decide where we want to be in the next phase of Nigeria in 2019.”

The coalition said the era of youths selling their conscience for money or materialism has ceased. It warned that to do otherwise is to risk being abandoned by those they had elected into positions of authority.

“Since the current leaders are of the opinion that youths are not mature enough or ready to lead, which is untrue, the onus is on the youths to prove they can do great things for the nation by selecting and voting for those that are qualified among themselves.”

The group explained that the initiative is a movement of youths, by youths and for youths. “It is time to say no to cultism, militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and election thuggery across our communities,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, has expressed disappointment over the non-collection of over 370,000 Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in the 27 local councils of the state.

Ezeonu disclosed this during a sensitisation meeting at the weekend in Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano, to his audience comprising monarchs from various communities in the area, religious leaders, town union heads and youth leaders. He regretted the damaging effect the development could have on the state.

The INEC chief urged those that have registered not to disenfranchise themselves and encouraged those who had not to do so.