Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has warned that unless members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconcile their differences, it would be difficult for the party to win any election in Rivers State in the 2019 elections.

This came as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, called on Rivers politicians and political office holders to always place the state first in all their dealings.

The duo spoke yesterday during a thanksgiving service in honour of elected APC National and State Assembly Members in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In his address, Saraki urged the APC in Rivers State to reconcile, pointing out that they would have challenges if their internal conflict persists.

The Senate President was reacting to a situation where APC members loyal to Senator Magnus Abe were holding a thanksgiving service while those loyal to former Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, were holding a rally in Khana, Abe’s constituency.

Saraki said the party ought to have one programme on Saturday, adding that the two programmes at different locations revealed that something was wrong.

He said: “Without peace and reconciliation, victory will not be easy. There should be only one APC in Rivers State. What is happening is wrong. Let us have unity and let us work together.”

In his address at the ceremony, Wike said all political office holders should ensure the rapid development of the state. He said this is the time to cooperate as leaders of Rivers State and build the state for the benefit of her people.

The governor said: “The State should be the first to be considered at all times. The interest of the state is paramount. When we come together, all we should preach is how Rivers State should be the number one state in the country.”

According to the governor, when the time for election comes, politicians can jostle for positions.

He explained that the APC members emerged victorious because God ordained their victories.

Senator Representing Rivers South-East, Senator Magnus Abe, in his address, said as Rivers people, there is a common destiny and heritage.

He said the people reserve the right to determine who their leaders would be, stressing that the state must come first.

He said: “Now is the time to put the interest of the state ahead of anything else. We must work together, so that the people can benefit from the politics we play.”