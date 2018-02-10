The founder of House of Faith Christian Centre, Ado Ekiti, Tunde Afe, has joined the governorship race in Ekiti State.

Afe, who is the General Overseer of the church said he joined the race beause of his desire to make a difference in the lives of the people.

He promised to field a Muslim deputy governorship candidate to send a signal that Nigerians were one in spirit.

Unveiling his ambition at the church’s premises, the cleric stated that he would neither run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party nor that of the All Progressives Congress as the two parties had greatly disappointed Nigerians.

He said, “I didn’t receive any special direction before taking this step, because every Nigerian knew that the country is in dire need of good leadership and as a man of God who believes that things must be done properly, I have no reason to sit back while things degenerate.

“Look at what is happening in Nigeria today, I mean killings everywhere and the best way to address this is by using Ekiti as a launch pad for good governance in Nigeria.

“My church has been into role modeling for the youths and also organising leadership trainings for them to be good leaders in future. We are tapping into all these to make Ekiti great.

“All those that had ruled Ekiti did their best, but I think I can do better because I won’t take whatever that doesn’t belong to me as a benefit in government because I fear God.

“Let me say this, if all the governors and those occupying leadership positions take what are legitimate due to them alone as benefits, Nigeria will be far better than this and that is exactly what I am going to use my aspiration to teach.”

On his decision to choose a muslim running mate, Afe added, “Since both Muslims and Christians are Nigerians with legitimate rights, nothing stops me from picking my deputy among the Muslims.

“The issues affecting Nigerians today knew no religion. It knows no ethnic group, so what we need that we should those who have the fear of God to take charge and Nigeria will be better for it.”