Kano State Local Government polls took off on slggish note, on Saturday morning, following the late arrival of election materials in many voting centres and the non participation of many opposition actors in the state.

A random visit to many centres in the state capital such as in Gwale, Nassawa, Fagge Local Government Areas in the indicated some of these centres were yet to receive their voting materials as at about 11. 00 am.

At the Junior Girl Secondary School, Gauwna, in Nassarawa Local Government Area at 11. 40 am, there were no voting materials on ground while a few voters, officials and some police officers were seen resting under different shades of trees. The same situation is replicated in many centres.

The election was also characterised by a near state of voters apathy. It was also observed that many of the centres had low turnout of voters, some of whom had turned out to vote, waited only to return home.

Official sources indicated that a majority of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not participate in the Local Government election.

They were affected by their inability to buy the election forms within the time frame allowed by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

An official source expressed worry about the delay calling attention to the fact the restrictions on vehicular movement in the state would lapse at 4 00 pm.

Additional checks by the reporter showed that the exercise has been largely peaceful across the state as at midday. Citizens of the state adhered to an advisory by the police to exercise their civic responsibilities in a violent free manner.