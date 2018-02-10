A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, Alhaji Hussain Jallo, has called on the party leadership to avoid impunity and imposition of candidates or be prepared to face worst defeat in 2019 elections.

Jallo handed the warning, when some national and Kaduna State executives visited him at his residence in Rigachikun, in Kaduna on Saturday.

“If the main opposition party, the PDP engages in impunity and imposition of candidates for the 2019 general elections, it would suffer a worse defeat than it did in the 2015 polls.

“The PDP has bright chances of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in some states and at the national level, such chances could be lost to impunity and imposition of candidates,” Jallo warned.

The party chieftain, who was Special Adviser on Politics to immediate past Vice President Namadi Sambo, charged PDP executives at the state and national level to be transparent in all their dealings.

He also appealed to members at all levels to unite and ensure that the party takes its rightful place as Africa’s largest political party.

Earlier, National Coordinator of [email protected] Your Door Campaign Forum, Mr Ibrahim Danfulani told their host that they visited to solicit his support in ensuring they realise their objectives of returning to power in 2019.