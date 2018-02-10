Northern political elite have condemned the governors of the region over their inability to maintain fairness, equity and social cohesion in business of governance especially on government appointments and empowerment.

The Northern elite under the aegis of Northern Elders and Stakeholders Conversation conveyed their stance in a communiqué issued at the end of their maiden meeting on Saturday in Abuja.

The communiqué, signed by former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, regretted that most appointments in the region were based on nepotism instead of competence and credibility.

“Pay attention to good leadership and discontinue with recruitment of half-baked or non-educated people in leadership spectrum.

“People should be trained to take up leadership and put a stop to capacity challenges; let us be strategic in thinking affectively,’’ it said.

The communiqué identified the lingering insecurity, poverty, education as serious challenges confronting the region.

It said there was an urgent need to examine the causes of conflict among Northerners and suggest practical ways and means of attaining functional unity.

The communiqué said that the stakeholders agreed that the forum should continue as a non-partisan, non-ethnic, non-religious but political conversation for viable resolutions.

The communiqué recommended that the conversation be established as a standing forum for the Northern Region to be known as Northern Political Leaders Forum (NPLF).

It said that five sub-committees were set up to address the various issues challenging the Northern Region.

According to the communiqué, the meeting has approved the holding of a Northern Political Submit on March 15 to commemorate the attainment of self-government by the Northern Region in 1959.

One of the co-conveners of the meeting, Dr Bello Mohammed, former Minister of Defence, had in a remark said that there was need for the North to partner with other regions to ensure that the leadership that would emerge in 2019 would unite and develop Nigeria with equity, justice and peace for all.