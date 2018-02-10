Three political parties in Katsina State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency by-election in Katsina State.

“The supplementary re-run election is only for 15 polling units in Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency as directed by the Election Petition Tribunal, following some election malpractices committed during a by-election three months ago.

Alhaji Sani Danlami, a member of the National Assembly, representing Katsina Central Constituency on Saturday commended INEC in Mashi during the conduct of the supplementary re-run election.

Danlami, APC member of House of Representatives, said that INEC has done well by providing level playing ground for all the parties.

“We are happy that INEC has provided enough electoral materials to all the 15 polling units in the two local governments,” he said.

In his remarks, the Former PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Rabiu Gambo also commended INEC and the security agencies for conducting a smooth and peaceful by-election.

Gambo disclosed that the election was free from ballot box snatching, complaints and fighting.

In his contribution, the Representative of People Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, said the election was peaceful as no political thug was allowed near the voting centres.

Mohammed called on security agencies to be neutral in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

NAN report that electorate trooped out en mass as early as 7a.m to cast their votes and electoral officials were at their duty post to attend to voters.