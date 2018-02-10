Voters in five polling units in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State were on the queue till about midday due to late arrival of voting materials on Saturday.

Some of the voters, who spoke with newsmen at the Fagge ‘B’ Polling Unit decried the late arrival of the materials.

The electorate threatened to go back home and continue with their normal activities if the voting materials were not brought on time by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

Malam Muhammad Umar, a voter said: “We have been on queue at this ward ‘A’ poling unit since 8a.m. waiting for the KANSIEC officials; I am tired and I am going back home now.

“I spoke with many people on the queue and they were threatening to shun the election if the materials were not brought on time.

“You see, this situation can cause hitches to the local government election,” Umar said.

Umar called on the KANSIEC officials to do everything possible to make election materials available for voters to ensure a hitch free election.

However, at about 11:45, the KANSIEC officials had arrived Ward “A” Polling Unit where voters began to turnout in large number for the commencement of accreditation.

The late arrival of the voting materials in Ungoggo Local Government Area and some parts of Kano Municipal which include Gandun Albasa and Sharada.