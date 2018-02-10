Former Finance Minister and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that his party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), is the only Progressive platform that can provide the masses the desire change they have been yearning for.

Falae, who is the national leader of the SDP in Nigeria, said that the party embodies developmental agenda of its late Presidential flag bearer, Chief Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO), who won the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election. He promised that the party would pursue his ideals to the letter.

Falae spoke yesterday at the party’s state secretariat in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, through the party’s southwest zonal Chairman, Mr Dele Ekunola, while addressing party faithful during the declaration of intention for governorship by one of the party’s chieftains, Joseph Olugbenga Ayenimo, an Australian based doctor of Applied Chemistry.

The SDP leader said, “SDP is a party with very long and sustained history of welfarism and respect for the rule of law.

The party, being an offshoot of the political family of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and one under which the late Chief Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola contested and won the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidentially election, is no doubt the best alternative for food governance in our state.