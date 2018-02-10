Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka, the Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has attributed the delay in the arrival of materials to polling centres to what he described as ‘some hitches’.

Sheka made the clarification while fielding questions from newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The Chairman, who said the commission had since overcome the problem, assured voters that they would be allowed to exercise their civic right.

Sheka, who declined to state the hitches, said the commission would adjust the time to enable all eligible voters who presented themselves at the polling centres to cast their vote.

“We have since overcome the problem as we are currently loading the last vehicle which will transport the materials to Makoda local government,” he said.

He assured voters, who remained on queues that they would be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

A reliable source at the commission told NAN that the delay in the distribution of the election materials to polling centres was caused by late arrival of the materials from China.

“The sensitive materials arrived Kano late on Friday and this is the main reason behind the delay in the arrival of materials to Makoda most parts of the state.”the source added.