Political godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief George Turnah, has lashed out at a former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, over his unkind and uncharitable comments against Jonathan.

Senator Ebute, had in his reaction to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, on the state of the nation, allegedly disparaged Jonathan’s administration.

In a letter by Turnah, dated February 6, 2018, and addressed to Ebute, the former Student Union Leader and ex-Special Adviser to former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, wondered why Ebute chose to castigate Jonathan.

He said instead of the former Senate President to address Obasanjo, he allegedly vented unguarded statements against the administration of Jonathan, which he had commended back in 2013.

Turnah reminded Ebute in the letter, “On December 18, 2013, you replied a letter from Obasanjo to then President Goodluck Jonathan with the title, ‘Re: Before It is Too Late’.

“In that letter, which you carefully drafted, you, Senator Ameh Ebute, CON, former Senate President of Nigeria stated that ‘the Jonathan’s administration is a pride to Nigeria and has positively impacted on the lives of Nigerians’.”

Turnah, a kinsman of Jonathan, in his own letter, cautioned the ex-Senate President to tread carefully and act like an elder statesman.

He added, “Your unsolicited replies to letters, penchant for bashing leaders and condemnable appetite to do the unthinkable for pecuniary gains should be kept in check in your own interest.

“It would have been honourable if you had spoken out against the pogrom in Benue State, the poverty and failing systems in the country. I can see you cannot muster the courage and find the integrity to do that because you are on the payroll of the current administration at the centre.

“Be reminded that leadership is a relay race and Jonathan has run his own part. So, stop demonising saints and deifying villains because of crumbs. A word is enough for the wise.”

Turnah insisted that the achievements of Jonathan were visible and run from sector to sector, saying he was a performing President from what has happened since he left office in 2015.