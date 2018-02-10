Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, a presidential aspirant of the National Conscience Party (NCP), who had vowed to unseat Buhari in the next election and fix Nigeria has continued his nationwide consultation at the weekend with a visit to the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Ikubese thanked Obasanjo for speaking the mind of common Nigerians on the street in the letter he recently wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him not to seek re-election in 2019 because of his unimpressive performance in office.

According to the Ondo State-based medical practitioner, some of the points raised by former President Obasanjo in his letter are some of the reasons why he declared to run for the office of the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria on 24th July 2017, making him the first young person to so openly declare, even before the not-too-young-to-run bill surfaced on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Nigeria needs a youthful, visionary, selfless President in 2019 to save her from the present quagmire,” the presidential aspirant said, stressing his readiness to fix the nation’s many problems.

Dr. Ikubese said any coalition that throws up an “ex-this”, “ex-that” as its Presidential Candidate in 2019 cannot qualify as a “third force” and will be jettisoned by the Nigerian masses who now crave for fresh revolutionary entrants in the Nigerian political space.

Responding, former President Obasanjo thanked Ikubese for being a true representative of the youths, stressing that he will continue to encourage those who want the best for Nigeria to make their own contributions to the development of the country.

Obasanjo stated that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, which he recently joined, is not a political party, but a movement and that if at any point it translates into a political party, he will cease to be a member.

The Ondo state Coordinator for the Coalition, Ademola Ijabiyi, who was on the entourage to the residence of the former President, said the CNM represents hope for a better Nigeria, commending the decision of Ikubese to run for President at this critical time in the life of the country.