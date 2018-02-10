Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, on Friday said former president Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral justification dictating to President Muhammadu Buhari on whether to seek re-election or not.

Speaking in an interview, Idahosa, who was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is unfortunate that Nigerians are still allowing Obasanjo to hold them to ransom and dictate to them who governs them years after leaving office.

Describing the ex-president as a coward who went into hiding shortly after the assassination of Murtala Muhammed in 1976, Idahosa said corruption in Nigeria blossomed under Obasanjo’s regime as he allowed the younger officers who made him Head of St tate against his wish unfettered access to the nation’s treasury.

“I think it is most unfortunate that in a country where the percentage of illiteracy is very high that is where people like Obasanjo thrive. To me, it is very depressing, irritating and annoying”.

“Obasanjo is the least qualified to advise President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo is so irrelevant in this country and I find it irritating when I see him parading himself as a kingmaker, who years after leaving office still wants to decide for Nigerians who governs them”.

“If Nigerians continue to submit themselves to the dictates of Obasanjo, then we still have a long way to go. Obasanjo was a military of Head of state for four years. He was a coward. He was afraid of becoming Head of State after Murtala Mohammed’s assassination”.

“I remember his speech ‘Against My Personal Wish and Desire’. He had no programme for this country because he was afraid he was going to be killed. The northerners at that time did not want a situation where they will be accused of dominating power. With Murtala’s death, the next in command is Obasanjo, followed by Danjuma and Yar’Adua. How will they explain to the country why Obasanjo didn’t succeed Murtala”