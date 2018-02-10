As call intensifies for the restructuring of Nigeria, the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has advised the Federal Government to take a holistic approach in its programme in re-positioning the country.

The President of the council, Mrs Gloria Shoda, said in a statement that Nigerian women support the proposed restructuring of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

However, she said the restructuring should `wear a human face’ with gender sensitivity.

She noted that the issue of restructuring was not new in the country, adding that it has been with us as a nation for a long time.

It would be recalled that in the 50s women championed the issue of restructuring and brought it to the front burner in Nigeria.

Shoda said that women from all walks of life would come together to lend their voices in the advancement of Nigerian governance through the restructuring agenda.

“We will gather all the women from the local government to the state and national levels to deliberate on the issue and come up with our position.

“We want to have a say in the restructuring of Nigeria, it is not going to be an all men affair as usual.

“We need to bring in our own perspectives to the discussion. As Nigerian women, we want this country to be restructured if we must survive as a nation,’’ she said.

Shoda said that Nigerian women would look at different issues that have been raised on restructuring from different angles before taking a position.